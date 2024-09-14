Mainsail Asset Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

