MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

MainStreet Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 50.3% per year over the last three years.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNSBP opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

