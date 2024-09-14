Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.71

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.71 and last traded at C$37.54, with a volume of 140987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.18.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 36.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.73.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.27 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 4.0413943 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. In related news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,345 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total value of C$1,727,395.86. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36. Insiders have sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.