MARBLEX (MBX) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $52.55 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,002,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,738,471 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,002,898 with 139,738,471.04673845 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.3769142 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,143,576.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

