Mark Bly Buys 10,000 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Mark Bly acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00.

SES stock opened at C$11.68 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.8006452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SES. CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

