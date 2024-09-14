Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.23 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRTN

Insider Activity

In other Marten Transport news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.