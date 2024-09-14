Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $483.00 and last traded at $484.79. 395,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,431,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $458.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,467 shares of company stock worth $379,595,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

