Matrix Service’s (MTRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $301.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.