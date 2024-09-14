McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $301.00 Price Target at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $275.00 to $301.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.80. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

