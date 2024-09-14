MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Position Lessened by White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000,200 shares during the quarter. MediaAlpha comprises about 53.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. owned 27.12% of MediaAlpha worth $235,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MediaAlpha by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MAX opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

