Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by Colliers Securities to “Buy”

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,655,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,720 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.