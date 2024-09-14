Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 509,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $117,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.93 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

