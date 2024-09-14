Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

