Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 84,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,498,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $516.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $467.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

