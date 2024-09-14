Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $347.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.51 and its 200 day moving average is $310.28. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $352.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

