Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $375.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $378.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.