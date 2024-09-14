Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

