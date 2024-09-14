Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $45.21 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

