Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,389 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 879.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

