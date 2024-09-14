Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZB. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $137,881.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,881.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,779.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LZB stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.23 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

