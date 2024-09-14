Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNC opened at $177.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $185.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

