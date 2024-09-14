Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $237.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.25. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

