Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3,878.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $195.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.52.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

