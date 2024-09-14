Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4,636.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $135,987,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.2 %

Vertiv stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.