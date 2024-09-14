Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $579.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $220,391. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

