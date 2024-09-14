Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AES by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.54 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

