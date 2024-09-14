Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,858 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,858 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

