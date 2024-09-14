Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,512 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $61,638,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,024,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,737,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

