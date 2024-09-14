Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,677 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $138.97 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

