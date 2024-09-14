MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $94,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,182.92.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,122.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,860.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,672.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,143.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

