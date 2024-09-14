Meridian Management Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

