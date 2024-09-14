Meter Governance Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,292.95 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $15.04 million and $59,292.95 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,428,490 coins and its circulating supply is 31,279,470 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,421,991 with 31,275,283 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.46161257 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $70,420.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

