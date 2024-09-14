Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 16,000 shares traded.
Methes Energies International Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
Methes Energies International Company Profile
Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.
