MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
MFA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.
MFA Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,138. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
