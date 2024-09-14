MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

MFA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,138. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

