Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.82

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.82 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 96.45 ($1.26). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 189,001 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,256.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

