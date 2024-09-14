MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) by 1,122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 7.21% of MicroCloud Hologram worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,599,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,380,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.