Mina Price Hits $0.44 (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $504.11 million and $12.54 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00261513 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,185,878,783 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,025,778 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,185,803,918.8400393 with 1,156,897,763.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.43896428 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $13,273,904.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.