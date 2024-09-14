Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $465.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.53. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

