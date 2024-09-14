MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 62.2% in August

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 44,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MingZhu Logistics Price Performance
MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.
About MingZhu Logistics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MingZhu Logistics
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.