Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.87

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.87 and traded as low as $16.06. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 35,367 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.6 %
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.47%.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.
