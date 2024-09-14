Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.87

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.87 and traded as low as $16.06. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 35,367 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

