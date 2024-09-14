Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,158 shares of company stock worth $13,239,712 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

