ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Lowered to $14.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of MODV stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter worth $581,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 381,995 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 42.1% in the second quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 262,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the period.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

