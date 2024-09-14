Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $406.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $358.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

