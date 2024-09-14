Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCO. Bank of America increased their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $477.08.

Get Moody's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $476.96 on Friday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $490.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9,756.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 52.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.