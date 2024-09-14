Morgan Stanley Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $58.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.09.

Get Kroger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.