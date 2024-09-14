Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

Shares of MPAC opened at GBX 449 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 478.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 463.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.91 million, a PE ratio of 3,453.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. Mpac Group has a one year low of GBX 184 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

