Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Mpac Group Stock Performance
Shares of MPAC opened at GBX 449 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 478.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 463.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.91 million, a PE ratio of 3,453.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. Mpac Group has a one year low of GBX 184 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.19).
Mpac Group Company Profile
