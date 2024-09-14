Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 3.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 44,100,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 13,057,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.