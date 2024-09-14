Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$18.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTL. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.47 and a 52 week high of C$15.71.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of C$495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$490.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3508103 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

