Murray International (LON:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $252.69

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.69 ($3.30) and traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.32). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.29), with a volume of 739,901 shares changing hands.

Murray International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.73.

Murray International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Murray International’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

About Murray International

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

