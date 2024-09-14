Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 6.1 %

NATR stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 48.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

